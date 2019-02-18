Over the year since claims about that meeting became public — consequent to a lawsuit filed by the Guardian Civic League and narcotics personnel who said they faced retaliation for resisting what they called an illegal policy — public defenders identified half a dozen cases in which they said undocumented flipping was attempted. Most of those cases have been dropped or tossed out. In one, prosecutors decided not to pursue drug charges against a defendant, Anthony Smith, after he produced a voicemail from a police officer threatening to arrest Smith’s girlfriend if Smith would not become an informant. In another, an officer admitted under oath that he’d withheld information about a potential suspect in a drug arrest; a judge quickly dismissed the case.