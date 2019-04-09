“Do you think that placing outrageous bails make our communities more safe?” Veronica Rex asked the candidates, after telling them how she herself had missed Thanksgiving and Christmas with her grandchildren because of a $50,000 bail. (The consensus was they do not.) “Do you believe the current system of incarceration serves its purpose when it comes to black and brown people in the city of Philadelphia?” asked Bobby Harris, who was sentenced to life without parole as a juvenile and was only released after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that sentence was illegal. (Everyone said no, except for Terri Booker, who said the system is designed to oppress and is accomplishing that task effectively.) “Do you believe juveniles under 18 should ever be prosecuted as adults?” asked William Bentley, of the Youth Art and Self-Empowerment Project. (Only James Beradinelli, a veteran defense attorney and former prosecutor who has worked on both sides of some of the city’s most brutal murder cases, said yes.)