He also questioned the office’s handling of specific cases defended by Krasner’s former associates, including transition team member Michael Coard and Krasner campaign lawyer Marni Jo Snyder. “I was floored," DiClaudio said, that the DA on the case, also a former Krasner colleague, allowed the lawyers to accept service for their clients who were charged in an assault and were not at court that day. (Snyder said she had negotiated with the DA in advance to allow the clients not to appear for the pretrial court date, because on a previous status hearing the clients had been “harassed by members of the right-wing press” on their way into the building. “I’ve never been harassed before, I didn’t like it and I don’t want my clients to keep going through it.”)