The Northeast Philadelphia Social Security office is relocating to the Ashton Business Center at 9300 Ashton Road, starting Monday, April 11.
Operations at the current location at 2373 Welsh Road will cease Friday, April 5.
But the new office will close April 22 through May 3 for construction of the reception and interviewing areas before reopening Monday, May 6, Social Security’s regional office said in a statement.
Social Security office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays.
The agency said most Social Security services do not require a visit to an office and people — both those receiving benefits and those not getting them — can create personal account at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
Social Security services also are available toll-free by telephone at 1-800-772-1213.