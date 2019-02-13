A SEPTA train struck and killed a man at the Oregon station in South Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. as the southbound Broad Street Line train entered the station, SEPTA officials said.
The station was temporarily closed while police investigated Wednesday morning, but has re-opened. Passengers may experience delays while service is restored, officials said.
There was no foul play involved, and the incident remains under investigation, SEPTA said.
Further details about the victim weren’t released.