OPA has faced mounting criticism in the last year from property owners and council members, after a reassessment of residential properties increased the median assessed value of a single-family home by 10.5 percent, with many property owners receiving even larger increases. The audit commissioned by council and release last month found the city’s assessments do not meet industry standards. Another report by Controller Rebecca Rhynhart’s office, also released last month, found that OPA has improved in recent years but reached conclusions similar to those of the independent audit. And an Inquirer analysis found that more than 165,000 residential properties, or more than a third of those in the city, were overassessed and that their owners are paying more than their fair share in taxes.