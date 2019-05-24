Members of the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists (PABJ) hosted a special program and reception at Philadelphia’s City Hall Thursday to honor the two-term presidency and global impact of Sarah Glover, outgoing president of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).
Glover is the first two-term president in the organization’s history, and used the platform to increase access for journalists of color across the spectrum including through new digital initiatives, the launch of the Black Male Media Project, and returning fiscal stability and future growth through the execution of an industry-recognized strategic plan.
She will finish her current term at the 2019 NABJ Annual Convention & Career Fair in Miami, beginning Aug. 7-11. It’s the premier venue for journalism education, career development, and networking opportunity that draws leaders in journalism, media, technology, business, arts, and entertainment. Over 3,000 of the nation’s top journalists, media executives, public relations professionals, and students are expected to attend.
Glover also served two terms as president of the PABJ. She is the social media editor for NBC Owned Television Stations, based in New York City. Prior to joining NBC OTS, Glover worked at NBC10 Philadelphia and The Inquirer and Daily News, and she still lives in the Philadelphia area.