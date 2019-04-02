The death of a 26-year-old man who fell while trying to climb the Masonic Temple in the shadow of Philadelphia’s City Hall last week had been ruled an accident.
The Medical Examiner’s Office said Teklu Mangesha died from multiple blunt-impact injuries in the fall, which happened around 2:40 a.m. March 26.
Police said Tuesday they had not determined why Mangesha tried to scale the 19th-century Norman-style landmark at One North Broad Street.
Officers responding to a call for an injured pedestrian found Mangesha on Juniper Street, behind the temple.
After reviewing surveillance video from the nearby Stout Center for Criminal Justice, police determined the man fell while climbing the building.
Social media posts identified Mangesha as Ethiopian and a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for his funeral expenses.
The creator of the GoFundMe page did not immediately respond to a request for comment.