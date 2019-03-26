A 26-year-old man fell to his death early Tuesday while climbing the Masonic Temple building in the shadow of City Hall, police said.
The man was found about 2:40 a.m. by officers responding to a call for an injured person on Juniper Street near Filbert Street.
After reviewing surveillance video from the nearby Criminal Justice Center, police determined the man fell while climbing the landmark building, CBS3 reported.
Officer Tanya Little, a police spokeswoman, said it was not known from what height the man fell or whether the fall was accidental or not.
The man’s name was not immediately released.
The investigation is continuing, police said.