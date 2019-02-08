Whether you’re ready for it to be over or just too emotional, there are some steps you can take. To disable Facebook’s memory feature, click on the notifications icon in the top right-hand corner and head to “settings.” Find “On This Day” and choose “none” from the drop-down menu. Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram also allow users to “hide” or “mute” posts by clicking on either the three dots or arrow in the top-right corners of individual posts.