Streets on the west side City Hall will be subject to closures Sunday so a helicopter can deliver heavy equipment to a Center City building.
The intermittent closures, which will affect both vehicles and pedestrians, are expected to occur between 4 a.m. and 3 p.m., the Streets Department said.
SEPTA operations will be impacted by the operation and the agency has issued an advisory for mass transit riders in Center City.
The airlift is part of a project to replace HVAC equipment at 2000 Market Street, Crystal Jacobs, a Streets Department spokesperson, said.
“Due to the height of these buildings a helicopter is needed to set these units,” the department said in a statement.
“The lift has been scheduled for a Sunday to minimize disruption to residents and businesses,” the statement said. “Police assistance will be on hand to ensure the safety of motorists, pedestrians, and work crews for the duration of all closures. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained.”
The affected streets are:
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard between North Juniper Street and North 16th Street
- 15th Street between Arch Street and South Penn Square
- 16th Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Chestnut Street
- Juniper Street between Market and Filbert Streets
- Broad Street between Arch Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard
- South Penn Square between 15th and Broad Streets
- 17th Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Ludlow Street
- 18th Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Chestnut Street
- 19th Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Ludlow Street
- 20th Street between Commerce Street and Chestnut Street
- Ludlow Street between 21st and 17th Streets
- Market Street between 15th and 21st Streets
SEPTA said the airlift would affect its subway, trolley, Regional Rail, and bus operations.
- Broad Street and Market‐Frankford Lines: Regularly scheduled service will operate on both lines; however, the restrictions will force most street‐level entrances and exits for City Hall and 15th Street Stations to be closed. Customers will be able to access both lines from the City Hall Courtyard head houses. The Center City Concourse will remain open, and customers will be able to use the free interchange between the subway lines and trolley routes.
- Trolleys: City Trolley Routes 10, 11, 12, 34, and 36 will bypass 19th Street in both directions, and most street‐level entrances and exits for 15th Street will be closed. Customers can access the Center City Concourse at 13th and Market Streets, or by using the City Hall Courtyard head houses.
- Regional Rail: Street‐level access to Suburban Station will be available only on JFK Boulevard at 16th, 17th, and 18th Streets. Elevator access will be available at the 16th and JFK entrance. There will be no impact to Jefferson Station entrances and exits, and Regional Rail service will follow normal schedules.
- Bus: Detours and delays are expected on bus routes through Center City. Detours are planned on Routes 2, 4, 16, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 48, 124, and 125. SEPTA has route‐specific details for detours and other information about Sunday’s service on its website.