Many people on social media — from Philly to the Shore — were, in no uncertain terms, telling Morey’s Piers to go take a long walk off a short version of itself Monday after the beloved Wildwood, N.J., destination announced it was closing its Curley’s Fries locations to make way for a health-food concession stand that would serve, among other items, “seaweed salad using locally sourced seaweed.”