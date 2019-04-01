Philly, we know you’re nobody’s fool. You are not soon parted with your money, Mr. T does not pity you, and you do not rush in. Unless there’s something free involved. Then it’s just common sense.
But just because we aren’t a city of fools, doesn’t mean we don’t know how to have fun on a day devoted to them. From a public radio station getting into the mascot game to a beloved donut shop turning to bagels, here’s a look at how Philly is celebrating April Fools’ Day.
If Gritty is the life of the party, then Whitty is the one who’s got you cornered in the kitchen talking about Syria.
Philly’s NPR affiliate, WHYY, introduced its new mascot, Whitty, on Monday. In classic public radio listener fashion, the furry blue creature with a striking resemblance to Gritty sports thick-rimmed glasses, a canvas tote bag, and Birkenstocks. Obviously, she’s still waiting for her Downton Abbey: The Complete Collection to come in, on VHS.
According to the backstory WHYY posted about Whitty on its website, she was “first spotted by a WHYY-FM technician, darting between radio transmission towers on the hill in Roxborough that she calls home.”
If that’s all it takes to be WHYY’s mascot, we know a few drunk guys from Manayunk who qualified years ago.
Donut get us started on this evil trickery from Dottie’s Donuts, which posted this notice to its Twitter account Monday.
It might be easy to glaze over this joke, but we think it’s an old-fashioned classic.
In 2011, the University City District introduced parklets, or itty-bitty parks in parking spaces, to the neighborhood.
That was not a joke.
But on Monday, the district did make a joke at its own expense by releasing its latest idea for what to do with parking spaces in University City. If you guessed parking, you’d be wrong.
The district proposed LARPlets, or pocket parks for live action role players (LARPs), “including druids, clerics, and wizards” to "embark on spirited adventures” before they head out “to slay dragons or recover the Ring of the Raven King,” according to the man behind the curtain of the district’s Twitter account.
No word yet on if any of the parks will have an Iron Throne. Or dragons. Or women.
Many people on social media — from Philly to the Shore — were, in no uncertain terms, telling Morey’s Piers to go take a long walk off a short version of itself Monday after the beloved Wildwood, N.J., destination announced it was closing its Curley’s Fries locations to make way for a health-food concession stand that would serve, among other items, “seaweed salad using locally sourced seaweed.”
It took some people a long time to ketchup to the joke.
Curley’s Fries is still listed as a vendor on Morey’s Piers website. On its own Facebook page, Curley’s Fries shared the joke, but still lists April 12 as its opening day.
And you know what day of the week April 12 is? A FRYday.