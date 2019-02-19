Tuesday evening’s so-called Super Snow Moon will live up to its name in a way in Philadelphia.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the region, except for coastal New Jersey, starting Wednesday morning for a mix of snow and ice. The latest projections call for snow accumulations of one to five inches in an east-to-west progression, with an added glazing of ice possible.
The latest hourly forecast has snow possibly falling at daybreak but more likely after the morning rush hour and intensifying through the afternoon into the evening rush hour.
While the storm might not impact the morning rush, school closings appear likely, at least in Philadelphia’s northern and western suburbs, since road conditions could be hazardous around the time of possible early dismissals.
A winter storm watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. The weather service is advising motorists to plan for slippery road conditions.
Before the storm’s arrival, the region will be treated to the brightest supermoon of the year.
A supermoon — the second of three in a row for 2019 — occurs when the moon is at its closest point in its orbit around Earth.
According to Space.com. the snow moon, as the February full moon is traditionally called, will appear about 10 percent larger than an average full moon.
Moon rise in Philadelphia will be at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday.
Now, back to the winter storm:
The snow will turn to a mix of snow and sleet Wednesday night before becoming just rain before midnight. The rain will continue into Thursday morning.
The skies will remain mostly cloudy Thursday, with an unseasonably high temperature of 56 degrees expected.