A winter storm is inching its way to the Philadelphia region (flurries reported in parts of Chester and Delaware counties as of 9:15 a.m.) and the threat of its expected two to five inches of snow has led to spate of cancellations and closings around the area, including most schools in Pennsylvania. Here’s the latest of what you need to know.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the region, except for western Chester County and northern Montgomery County, which are under a more serious winter storm warning.
The latest hourly forecasts predicts snow could start falling in Philadelphia during the morning rush hour, but is more likely to begin in earnest after it is over. The heaviest snowfall is expected during the afternoon hours.
Snow total predictions range from two inches in deep South Jersey to five inches west of Philadelphia before the precipitation turns to freezing rain and sleet in the late afternoon, affecting the evening rush hour.
The precipitation is expected to turn to all rain during the night and continue to fall into Thursday morning.
Philadelphia public and archdiocesan schools are closed. Most schools and school districts outside the city are closed, but some, mostly in South Jersey, are planning early dismissals. NBC10 has the full list.
Amtrak: Keystone Service trains 647 and 651 ( New York Penn - Harrisburg) will terminate in Philadelphia. Train 656 (Harrisburg - New York Penn) will originate in Philadelphia. Train 620 (Harrisburg - New York Penn) is cancelled. No alternate transportation will be provided.
No major problems reported on SEPTA, PATCO or NJ Transit.
Crews started treating roadways Tuesday. PennDOT will send out about 400 trucks in Southeastern Pennsylvania at 8 a.m. to treat roadways and then to plow after the snow falls.
At noon, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania will prohibit empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on some interstates in the Philadelphia area, including I-76, parts of the turnpike in the region, and the Blue Route. A complete list for the region and the state can be found here.
The New Jersey State Police announced similar restrictions starting at 9 a.m. on I-76. I-676, and I-295 in South Jersey.
The New Jersey Department of Transportation is deploying more than 2,500 plows and spreaders statewide.
Motorists should expect speed restrictions on highways and bridges and are asked to keep a safe distance from spreaders and plows.
More than 110 flights to or from Philadelphia International Airport have been cancelled. Check your airline for the latest flight information.
Some airlines are offering fee waivers to change itineraries for booked travel to or from certain cities on certain dates, the airport advises. Contact your airline for details if flying in the next couple of days.
Philadelphia Courts are closed. Do not report if you are scheduled for jury duty. You will be rescheduled to serve at a later date.
Philadelphia City Council offices will close at 1 p.m.
A Code Blue has been declared in the City of Philadelphia. Call Homeless Outreach at 215-232-1984 if you see someone in need of shelter.
Government offices and courts are closed in Delaware, Chester, Montgomery, and Bucks counties.
The Philadelphia Zoo.
Academy of Natural Sciences.
American Jewish Museum.
African American Museum in Philadelphia.
Museum of the American Revolution.
Independence Seaport Museum.