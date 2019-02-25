A Delaware County couple escaped harm when a tree crashed into their bedroom early Monday as damaging high winds ripped through the Philadelphia area.
Hundreds of utility customers lost electricity as downed wires cause scattered power outages around the region.
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey for 20- to 30-mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph. The weather service notes that the ground saturated from previous rain and snow melt, trees and power lines are more susceptible to strong winds.
Steve Olkowski told 6ABC and other TV stations that he heard branches hit the roof of his home in Upper Providence before a tree toppled and crashed into the bedroom about 2:45 a.m.
He said he and his wife were not harmed but had to crawl under the tree to get out of the room. They then carefully made their way outside because of downed wires, he said. The tree also took down the chimney.
Utility crews in the meantime were busy dealing with downed power lines with PECO reporting that as of 6:15 a.m. it had 122 outages affecting more than 5,700 customers. In Northeastern Pennsylvania, PPL reported it had 20,000 customers without power.
While thewinds are blowing, it will be sunny with a high around 40 degrees.