A second evening of severe weather rolled across the Philadelphia region on Wednesday, bringing rain, strong winds, and hail the size of a table tennis ball in some areas.
The possibility of a tornado triggered a warning from the National Weather Service at one point, but the threat faded away — unlike on Tuesday, when a tornado touched down near Morgantown, Berks County.
The weather could take another stormy turn on Thursday, but with a lower tornado risk than the previous two days, said meteorologist Jonathan O’Brien of the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly.
“It’s a pattern that’s stuck in place that’s leading to multiple severe storm systems moving over us,” O’Brien said.
Thursday is “probably going to be a fairly active day," he said, with the risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms moving in during the afternoon after a dry morning.
A flash flood warning was in effect Wednesday until 10:30 p.m. — there were many reports of localized flooding — but by morning “most places should be dried out,” O’Brien said.
“We don’t anticipate significant impacts on the morning commute,” he added.
At Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday’s storm system caused another rain delay for the Phillies, who were set to start at 7 p.m. vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. Wednesday’s delay was a bit longer than Tuesday’s hour delay. This time, the game didn’t get underway until about 8:45.
SEPTA reported assorted delays on Regional Rail, including one on the West Trenton Line due to high water.
Residents in the Doylestown area saw “some of the more significant” wind damage, O’Brien said. Bucks and Mercer Counties were the “worst hit” in terms of rainfall, he said. Throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania and in parts of New Jersey, reports of hail were widespread.
The biggest pieces of hail – as large as two inches in diameter – fell in Bucks County, southwest of Pleasant Valley, and in Berks County, around Mertztown, O’Brien said.