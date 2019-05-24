Bilal’s victory — she tallied 41 percent of the vote, compared to Williams’ 27 percent — was impressive in several ways. The former veteran Philadelphia police officer was a first-time candidate in a four-way race that featured the 61-year-old incumbent as well as two former sheriff deputies. One was a woman, whose presence on the ballot threatened to split the vote among those who wanted to elect a woman. And while Williams was ensnared in three sexual-harassment lawsuits, he is a ward leader and still has clout within the Democratic Party.