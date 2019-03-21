...
The District Attorney’s Office has ruled that the fatal shooting of a masked man by a West Philadelphia grocery store owner last week, after the would-be robber had fired a shot at him, was “justifiable,” a Police Department spokesman said Thursday.
Police identified the victim as Jamil Jamal McCormick, 26, of Philadelphia. McCormick was on probation for drug dealing at the time of his death, according to online court records. Between 2012 through 2018, he had two other drug-dealing and two simple-assault convictions, according to the records
Just before 9 p.m. on March 14, McCormick entered the 54 and Wyalusing Food Market brandishing a handgun, wearing a black mask over his face, and fired a shot at store owner Elvis Nuñez.
Nuñez, 53, dodged the bullet, pulled out his Glock handgun, and fired a shot into McCormick’s abdomen, he told the Inquirer and Daily News earlier this week.
After running from the store, McCormick fired three more shots at Nuñez, who was uninjured.
McCormick attempted to drive away but crashed his car a short distance from the store, where police found him, still wearing the mask and in possession of the gun he had fired at the store owner, police said. He died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 11 that night.
Nuñez, who immigrated from the Dominican Republic in 1993, had been robbed two other times. The father of five said he continues to run his store, working seven days a week, to pay for his children’s college education. The oldest has already graduated.
Of having to use deadly force he said: “It was the only way I could stay alive with my family. It was going to be me or the person.”
"The case is cleared as a ‘justifiable killing of a felon’ by the District Attorney’s Office,” police said.