Petition challenge season starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday, officially. But the usual panic got an early start this year.
Former U.S. Rep. Bob Brady, chairman of the Democratic City Committee, said he advised several candidates for Common Pleas and Municipal Court judgeships to inspect the signatures on their nomination petitions after hearing about serious problems with them.
Brady said the candidates all hired the same political consultant, Rasheen Crews, to help collect the 1,000 signatures from registered Democrats they need to gain a spot on the May 21 primary election ballot.
Tuesday is the deadline for legal challenges to be filed to disqualify candidates from appearing on the ballot.
”I’ve got four or five people dropping out,” Brady said of judicial candidates already giving up on the primary. “Now we’re panicking. He did a lot of these candidates.”
Brady said the petitions “were atrocious,” and appeared to be what are known in local political argot as “kitchen table jobs,” when people sit around a table and fill in the names of voters who did not actually sign the petitions. Brady also said some of the petition packages had what appeared to be photocopied pages from other petitions, which is now allowed.
Crews, who Brady said was paid $2 to $3 per signature by the candidates, did not respond to requests for comment.
Crews also worked for other candidates, collecting petitions for Mayor Jim Kenney and one of his Democratic primary challengers, former City Controller Alan Butkovitz. A spokesperson for former Lt. Gov. Mike Stack’s campaign for City Council at-large said Crews collected 40 percent to 50 percent of their petitions.
Brady said he spoke to Crews Monday evening and the consultant blamed people he hired to circulate the petitions for any problems.
This creates a quandary for the local Democratic Party, which is scheduled to consider which judicial candidates to endorse next Monday and Tuesday.
”How can we endorse someone if they have fake petitions?” Brady asked.
Wanda Murren, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of State, said nomination paperwork for three judicial candidates from Philadelphia was rejected last Tuesday after a man showed up in the Harrisburg office “just a few minutes” before the filing deadline of 5 p.m.
One of them, Common Pleas Court Judge Timika Lane, was rejected in her bid for the Superior Court because she did not have the required number of signatures. Another candidate, Brian McLaughlin, was rejected in bids for Philadelphia’s Common Pleas and Municipal courts for the same reason.
The third, Gary Silver, was rejected for Common Pleas Court because his candidate affidavit was not notarized. Murren said Silver has gone to court, attempting to overturn that rejection.
McLaughlin and Silver used Crews for petitions, Brady said. It was unclear if Lane did as well.
Jason Rubin, a candidate for Common Pleas Court, withdrew from the race because of the petitions Crews turned in on his behalf.
“It’s apparent when you look at them,” Rubin said. “They’re duplicates.”
He declined to say how many signatures Crews had gathered for him or whether he would seek any recourse against Crews.
James Berardinelli is one of the several judicial candidates who also hired Crews to collect signatures. In a brief interview Monday, Berardinelli said Crews collected about half of the total signatures he turned in but he didn’t think his were fraudulent.
“Looking at mine, I don’t think they were photocopied,” he said, noting that he was in Crews’ office last Monday as circulators were coming back from the field with the signatures.
Berardinelli is running for both municipal court and Common Peas court. He said Crews collected about 900 of the 1,740 signatures he filed for Common Pleas and 600 of the approximately 1,600 he collected for municipal court.
“Petitions usually have a crinkly feel to them,” from people passing them around, he said. “And these felt that way. They did not feel like they had been photocopied.”
Berardinelli said he had hired Crews in 2017 and didn’t have an issue then.
“Obviously the allegations are concerning,” he said. But he said he thinks his signatures will pass muster.
Staff writer Julia Terruso contributed to this report.