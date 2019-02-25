In just under three months, voters in Philadelphia will get to choose from what is shaping up to be a humongous slate of candidates for City Council, as well as those vying for Mayor, City Commissioner, sheriff and judge. In a city where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 7 to 1, the May 21 primary will likely decide many of the races.
All 10 incumbent district council members have at least one challenger right now and more than 30 have signaled they’ll run for Council at-large.
This is a list of candidates who have announced they are running by registering a fundraising committee with the city’s Board of Ethics. The list is by no means exhaustive (not everyone registers a PAC) or finalized (more will jump in and out of the race). We’ll update it as they do but here’s what the field looks like right now:
Candidates:
- Jim Kenney (D., Incumbent)
- Alan Butkovitz (D)
- Markeith Minnick (D)
- Daphne Goggins (R)
- Billy Ciancaglini (R)
Includes parts of South Philadelphia, Center City, Chinatown, Northern Liberties, Fishtown, Kensington and Port Richmond.
Candidates:
- Mark Squilla (D, Incumbent)
- Lou Lanni (D)
- Daniel Orsino (R)
Includes parts of Center City, Southwest, the stadiums, Philadelphia International Airport, Navy Yard, Eastwick, Grays Ferry, Hawthorne and Point Breeze.
- Kenyatta Johnson (D., Incumbent)
- Lauren Vidas (D)
Includes much of Southwest and West Philadelphia, including University City, Mantua and Cobbs Creek.
- Jannie Blackwell (D., Incumbent)
- Jamie Gauthier (D)
Includes Allegheny West, Belmont Village, East Falls, Manayunk, Overbrook, Overbrook Park, Roxborough, Wynnefield and sections of West Philadelphia.
- Curtis Jones Jr. (D., Incumbent)
- Ronald Adams (D)
- Karla Cruel (D)
- Jeanette R. Geter (D)
Includes North Central Philadelphia, Strawberry Mansion, Lower Hunting Park, Ludlow, Yorktown, West Poplar, Fairhill, Brewerytown, Francisville, Spring Garden, Fairmount, Logan Square, and parts of Northwood, Fishtown, Northern Liberties, and Center City.
- Darrell L. Clarke (D., Incumbent)
- Sheila Armstrong (D)
- Omar Woodard (D)
- Glenn Dawson Jr. (R)
Includes Tacony, Mayfair, Holmesburg, Lexington Park, Holme Circle, Ashton, Bridesburg, Wissinoming, Port Richmond, East Torresdale, Castor Gardens, Oxford Circle, Rhawnhurst, Bells Corner, Winchester Park, Academy Gardens, Pennypack and Frankford
- Bobby Henon (D., Incumbent)
- Deborah Young (D)
- Peter Smith (R)
Includes North Philadelphia and parts of Fairhill, Kensington, Hunting Park, Feltonville, Frankford, and Juniata Park.
- Maria Quiñones-Sánchez (D., Incumbent)
- Angel Cruz (D)
Northwest Philadelphia, which includes Chestnut Hill, Mount Airy, Germantown, Nicetown, Tioga, Logan, and parts of North Philadelphia
- Cindy Bass (D., Incumbent)
- Tonya Bah (D)
- Patrick Jones (D)
Northwest and Northeast, including East Mt. Airy, West Oak Lane, East Oak Lane, Olney, Lawncrest, Lawndale, Burholme and Oxford Circle.
- Cherelle L. Parker (D., Incumbent)
- S. Archye Leacock (D)
Northeast Philadelphia, including Bustleton, Somerton, Pennypack and Parkwood.
- Brian O’Neill (R., Incumbent)
- Judy Moore (D)
- Taras Smerechanskyy (D)
Philadelphia has seven at-large representatives. Five candidates from each party can win the primary. In the general election, two of the seven elected must be from a minority party.
- Allan Domb (D., Incumbent)
- Derek Green (D., Incumbent)
- Helen Gym (D., Incumbent)
- David Oh (R., Incumbent)
- Al Taubenberger (R., Incumbent)
- Fareed Abdulla (D)
- Erika Almiron (D)
- Deja Alvarez (D)
- Ethelind Baylor (D)
- Vinny Black (D)
- Devon Cade (D)
- Sherrie Cohen (D)
- Joe Cox (I)
- Justin Diberardinis (D)
- Sandra Dungee Glenn (D)
- Beth Finn (D)
- Katherine Gilmore Richardson (D)
- Irina Goldstein (R)
- Ogbonna Hagins (D)
- William Heeney (R)
- Carl Lee Johnson Jr. (R)
- Asa Khalif (D)
- Andrew McGinley (Liberal Independent)
- Drew Murray (R)
- Adrian Rivera Reyes (D)
- Melissa Robbins (D)
- Mark Ross (D)
- Eryn Santamoor (D)
- Mo Santana (Democratic Socialist)
- Isaiah Thomas (D)
- Billy Thompson (D)
- David Thompson (D)
- Dan Tinney (R)
- Fernando Trevino-Martinez (D)
- Steven Vaughn-Lewis (R)
- Matt Wolfe (R)
Philadelphia elects three city commissioners, including at least one from the minority party
- Lisa Marie Deeley (D., Incumbent)
- Al Schmidt (R., Incumbent)
- Carla Cain (D)
- Jennifer Devor (D)
- Dennis Lee (D)
- Luigi Borda (D)
- Warren Bloom (D)
- Moira Bohannon (D)
- Kahlil Charles Williams (D)
- Marwan Kreidie (D)
- Robin Trent (D)
- Omar Sabir (D)
Philadelphia’s sheriff is elected to a four-year term with no limit on the amount of time he or she can serve.
- Jewell Williams (D., Incumbent)
- Rochelle G. Bilal (D)
- Malika Rahman (D)
- Larry King Sr. (D)