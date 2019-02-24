Four people, including two Philadelphia police officers on duty, were injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday night, police said.
According to police, the officers were in a police vehicle traveling northbound on 60th Street in Southwest Philadelphia at 8:34 p.m. when they collided with a 2003 Ford Focus traveling eastbound on Springfield Avenue and a 2007 Nissan Quest that was westbound on Springfield.
Police transported the officers to Methodist Hospital, where they were expected to be treated and released. No details about them and their injuries were immediately available Saturday night.
The driver of the Focus, a 36-year-old man, was to be taken to a hospital for minor injuries, police said. Medics transported the driver of the Quest, a 56-year-old man, to Hahnemann University Hospital for undisclosed injuries.
The police vehicle had heavy front-end damage, police said. No arrests were made.