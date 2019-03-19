Sources have identified Ashdale as the person who is alleged to have offered a bribe of new windows to City Councilman Bobby Henon’s chief of staff in exchange for help in killing an audit of the PPA in 2016. The allegation was part of the federal corruption indictment involving Electricians Local 98, in which Henon, a union official, was charged with 19 counts. Ashdale has not been charged, and his lawyer has denied that the windows were a bribe. Ashdale declined to comment Tuesday.