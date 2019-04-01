Yannick Nézet-Séguin is a well-known cat lover, but is making it clear that there is room in his heart for critters of every kind.
The Philadelphia Orchestra music director will visit the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Erie Avenue headquarters Wednesday evening and spend a little quality time with residents, the SPCA announced.
He will leave behind a gift: a playlist he and his partner, Pierre Tourville, created specifically for dogs and cats awaiting placement in homes. The pieces will be played for the dogs and cats on an audio system at the SPCA. (The horses, sheep, pig, and a bull currently at the shelter are in a different building, so they won’t be able to hear any music.)
Nézet-Séguin and Tourville have shared their lives with cats who make occasional appearances on their social media pages.
The playlist may be edited down, said an Pennsylvania SPCA spokesperson, but at the moment includes Chopin Nocturnes; string quartets by Debussy, Ravel, and Fauré; Bach partitas for solo violin; and, of course, plenty of recordings with Nézet-Séguin conducting.