Mayor Jim Kenney continued to delete text messages from his smart phone for sixth months after an open records request revealed that he was erasing potential public records.
City officials say Kenney started saving the texts in February. Yet there will be no repercussions for his earlier destruction of communications that might have pertained to official city business.
The state Office of Open Records ruled this week that there is no legal recourse for obtaining deleted public records if the city demonstrated a “good faith” effort to get the records and says it was not able to get them. The office said that it only has the power to determine whether a record exists, not whether it should exist.
“It doesn’t make sense for the Right to Know Law to require public access to a record if the government agency can simply delete that record without consequence," said Melissa Melewsky, an attorney with the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association. She added that the state’s Right-to-Know law lacks a way to enforce requirements that records be kept.
In August, the Inquirer used the law to request copies of all text messages Kenney received or sent in July that related to city business.
The city responded in late January by saying that “The City does not have records responsive to this item of your request.” The mayor’s spokeswoman Deana Gamble subsequently said that the mayor had deleted his July text messages to free space his phone, as he did monthly. He was using his personal phone for both personal and city business.
During a February interview regarding the mayor’s texting and deleting habits, Gamble said that following the Inquirer’s August request for records, the mayor was asked to not delete any more of his texts until a new records retention policy specific to text messages was implemented. She said last week he stopped deleting text messages in February.
Later that month, the Inquirer requested the mayor’s October city-related text messages. Last week, the city responded, in part: “to the extent your request seeks records from the phone used by Mayor Kenney, there are no records responsive to your request.”
Kenney had once again deleted his text messages for the month of October.
“It wasn’t until January when we reviewed the final response to [the July] RTK request that the Mayor was directed to stop deleting messages completely while we reviewed policies and determined what changes were needed,” Gamble said.
The city provided a few text messages from other city officials that had text communications with Kenney. Among them a text message from Police Commissioner Richard Ross alerted the mayor he was going out of town for a conference and left contact information for the deputy chief in charge. Kenney responded with “Have a good trip!” In another text, Councilman Curtis Jones shared a link to a story about Starbucks opening a “community store” in West Philadelphia. Kenney responded with a thumbs up emoji.
A request for text messages in July between Kenney and five top deputies didn’t reveal much on how policymakers are conducting city business. That month, the city evicted, then reinstated the Made in America concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway; officials pulled the plug on a data-sharing contract with federal immigration authorities; a massive water-main break in Center City shut down streets for weeks (and months to follow); and Kenney went on his first international trade mission.
Yet the only text message provided to the Inquirer was from then Chief of Staff Jane Slusser asking Kenney when they could confirm a meeting. On a seemingly different day in July, Kenney texted Slusser a copy of President Trump’s statement on the Eagles celebration at the White House.
Requests for text messages between Kenney and then deputy mayor for policy and legislation Jim Engler were denied because, the city said, they contained information about internal deliberations, criminal investigations and matters that officials claimed would jeopardize public safety if disclosed. The city said it had no responsive records to the newspaper’s request for July text messages between the mayor and Deputy Mayor for Intergovernmental Affairs Deborah Mahler; Deputy Mayor for Labor Rich Lazer; and Deputy Managing Director Tumar Alexander.
“He communicates with members of his leadership team daily,” Gamble said when asked about the absence of text exchanges with so many important staff members. "The Mayor does not conduct City business through text messages.”
Erik Arneson, executive director of the state Office of Open Records, said that if the mayor or any other public officials deleted his text messages, the only thing the state office can do is check whether the records exist. To do that, the office relies on a sworn affidavit.
Kathie Lonie, the open records officer for the mayor’s office, said in a sworn affidavit that at the time the Inquirer’s request came in for the mayor’s July text messages, Kenney’s private cell phone was searched for any requested records and none were found. A search for backup files proved fruitless. Then she added: “Lastly, the phone provider used by Mayor Kenney was contacted to determine whether they possessed any responsive records. The phone provider did not possess any responsive records."
Arneson said that records retention policies vary from agency to agency. The state Right-to-Know Law, which his office upholds, does not dictate how and which records should be saved.
“I think what all of these cases taken as a whole reveal is a need for a comprehensive look at record retention laws and record retention policies,” he said.
There is no statewide law on record preservation. Philadelphia’s current policy states that, regardless of format, all general correspondence and subject files within the Executive Office of the Mayor’s Office should be permanently retained.
Gamble said that the city is almost done drafting a new policy that addresses text messages in detail. Kenney is also expected to soon get a new city-issued cell phone “so he can better separate his personal and work matters,” she said.