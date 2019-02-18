A part of the President’s House exhibition is dedicated to Ona Judge Staines, who came to Philadelphia from Mount Vernon as Martha Washington’s personal maid. She was never kept in the city for more than six months at a time, to prevent her from becoming a permanent, freed resident. But Judge Staines eventually escaped on a boat to New Hampshire, where she evaded George Washington’s attempts to recapture her, and where she learned to read and write, and lived with her family until her death.