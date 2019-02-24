A 19-year-old South Jersey woman was killed early Sunday morning on I-95 in Philadelphia when a tractor-trailer hit a stopped SUV in which she was a passenger, Pennsylvania State Police said.
The 2005 Acura MDX was in the southbound right lane of the highway near the Columbus Boulevard exit when it was struck in the rear around 3:30 a.m. by a truck driven by a 33-year-old man from Quebec City, Canada.
The woman who died, a resident of Millville, Cumberland County, had been sitting in the back seat of the Acura. Another 19-year-old woman, from Mays Landing, either fell out of the vehicle or got out and was hit by a dark-color SUV that did not stop, police said. She suffered mild to moderate injuries, police said.
The Acura’s driver, a 34-year-old man from Vineland, and two other passengers -- a 27-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both from Bridgeton -- had minor injuries, police said. The truck driver was not hurt.