A fire damaged a Starbucks in Philadelphia on Sunday evening.
Firefighters were called to the Starbucks at Eighth and Walnut Streets just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday for a fire behind the counter, a fire department spokeswoman said. The fire was placed under control at 7:48 p.m.
No injuries were reported. But residents of the St. James, an adjacent apartment building, said the power went out in their lobby, and only one of four elevators was operating.
Fire officials and inspectors from the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections were on scene, looking at equipment with flashlights. The acrid smell still lingered.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.