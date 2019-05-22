Jamie Gauthier sensed an under-the-radar swell of support early in her campaign. She wasn’t seeing it in big public donations or hearing people take up megaphones for her, but in individual meetings and smaller events in living rooms and kitchens in West Philadelphia, she knew something was building.
“It did feel like I had a lot of silent support, " said Gauthier, who defeated longtime Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election. "People were kind of afraid to be public about their support of me, afraid of retaliation,” she said. “But they were ready for a change.”
The upset was one of three Tuesday night that spotlighted the perils of long incumbency and limits on the party’s ability to get out the vote for its team. Register of Wills Ronald Donatucci, with 40 years on the job, was defeated by Tracey Gordon, a former deputy city commissioner with little apparent support. And Sheriff Jewell Williams, under a cloud of sexual harassment lawsuits, lost to a former police officer, Rochelle Bilal.
The reasons vary, but the races share key characteristics. In each case, voters chose a fresh name, and each victor was a woman who knocked out an older member of of the party establishment.
Blackwell’s loss marks the closing chapter of a dynasty in Philadelphia politics. Blackwell worked with her late husband Lucien Blackwell on his Council staff, beginning in the late 1970s, before taking over his seat in 1992. She had never faced a serious challenger in 27 years in office.
Mustafa Rashed a political consultant said Gauthier’s background and campaign made for an ideal candidate.
“If there was going to be a candidate to dethrone a longtime incumbent, it would have to be someone with a compelling story,” Rashed said. “She’s a mom from the neighborhood...she was able to raise money. I think she captured a sentiment that she had a vision for the district and people bought into that vision.”
Gauthier estimates she knocked on 1,000 doors, distributing fliers and personally introducing herself. She said she thought people needed to see the face of the challenger to the legendary Blackwell name.
Also key to her win was the support of Philadelphia 3.0, an independent political action committee which poured $300,000 into the race in the form of mailers accusing Blackwell of being to beholden to developers. The group itself was founded by parking magnates and developers and has traditionally supported political newcomers.
“I think all of the help we got helped us,” Gauthier said. “But I don’t think there’s anything that can replace the real dialogue that we had with voters.”
Blackwell, who had never had a real credible challenger, also failed to mount a robust campaign. Her party, too, didn’t mobilize behind her. In the final hour at least one key ward flipped its support of her. In the 44th Ward, which includes, Parkside, West Powelton and Mill Creek, sample ballots carried Gauthier’s name on them, instead of Blackwell’s, despite Blackwell having the city party endorsement. The candidates split the ward, with Blackwell carrying 10 divisions and Gauthier carrying nine.
Gauthier benefited from a gentrifying district, with a growing population in the areas that turned out huge numbers for her, such as Spruce Hill and Cedar Park, as well as support she was able to pick up in the older, more African American neighborhoods.
Blackwell, who left the results party without talking to reporters Tuesday night, again declined to take interviews in her office where she showed up for work the next morning. A steady stream of advisers, friends and supporters filtered in and out of her office on Wednesday, an office she’s worked in - either as councilwoman or a staffer to her late-husband, for 45 years.
“Life moves forward and the true and loving God still lives on,” her scheduler, Belinda Church, told a woman who came by Wednesday afternoon, upset by the outcome. “We are OK,” Church she told the woman, who declined to give her name. “Life moves forward.”
Party boss Bob Brady said that while he was disappointed about Blackwell losing, he said he could see how that happened-- Gauthier raised significant money and had various mailers out supporting her.
In the sheriff’s race, Brady said, it is obvious that Williams’ #metoo scandal caught up with him.
“We just know what happened with that one. Everyone does,” Brady said.
The outcome that is still a mystery, though, is the race for register of wills. How did Donatucci, a South Philadelphia ward leader who is head of an office known to be a source of Democratic party patronage, lose?
“I still can’t figure out what happened,” Brady said. “Maybe we took it for granted and we didn’t pay attention to it. We paid a lot of attention to (Council) at-large and judges. We probably should have paid more attention to this one.”
At least four ward leaders and two dozen committee people work in his office, making it even more surprising that the entrenched party support couldn’t come through for Donatucci.
Gordon, who still hasn’t returned any calls or text messages requesting comment on her victory, beat Donatucci in Brady’s own ward. The party boss said his ward is mostly African American, and speculated that maybe voters went with Gordon because she is black.
Other ward leaders, including the party treasurer Sonny Campbell, also could not deliver their wards for Donatucci.
For his part, Donatucci said Wednesday that he hasn’t looked at any formal analysis yet on how he lost.
“The numbers don’t lie. I know there will be a million reasons from the ward leaders,” he said.
But Donatucci said he has accepted the results.
“Look, the voters spoke and I’m moving forward,” he said. "There’s a lot of other things in my life that can keep me busy — the board of city trusts and different boards I’m on — and I’m fortunate.”
Staff writer Chris Brennan contributed to this article.