In a case that has become a flash point in an increasingly bitter battle between U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain and Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, federal prosecutors filed charges Thursday against a West Philadelphia AK-47 gunman who had received what critics of Krasner considered a lenient plea deal.
McSwain, the city’s top federal law enforcement officer, announced a federal indictment against Jovaun Patterson, 29, at a 1:30 p.m. news conference. Patterson shot and nearly killed a store owner with the assault-style rifle during an attempted robbery May 5 and under the plea deal, was sentenced to 3½ to 10 years in state prison.
“Potential criminals on the streets of Philadelphia are not stupid” when the DA’s Office “offers sweetheart deals to violent defendants,” McSwain said at the news conference. He said Krasner’s policies embolden potential criminals to think “they can literally get away with murder.”
McSwain argued at the news conference that Krasner’s policies had “something to do” with last year’s reported rise in homicides in the city. “You cannot ignore the correlation,” the U.S. attorney said.
Patterson pleaded guilty Nov. 15 to aggravated assault and related offenses in the shooting of Mike Poeng, then 50, during an attempted robbery outside Poeng’s beer deli at 54th and Spruce Streets.
The federal indictment charges Patterson with Hobbs Act robbery, which targets criminals who rob or attempt to rob a business engaged in interstate commerce, and with carrying and using a firearm in a crime of violence. If convicted under the federal firearm statute, Patterson would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years behind bars, which would be consecutive to any other sentence he is to serve.
Patterson’s plea deal late last year had stunned Poeng, who wasn’t notified of the deal or the sentencing hearing, in violation of the Pennsylvania Crime Victims Act. It also sparked criticism after the agreement was first reported by the Inquirer.
McSwain in December called the plea deal “a sweetheart deal for a violent defendant” and said Krasner, the former criminal defense attorney who took office last year, “unfortunately seems wholly unconcerned about providing justice to victims” and instead “seems preoccupied with advocating for defendants.”
At the time, Krasner, through his spokesperson Ben Waxman, called McSwain’s criticism “political grandstanding.” Both he and Waxman have also frequently pointed out that McSwain is a Trump appointee.
McSwain said at Thursday’s news conference that the Patterson case “definitely stood out,” accounting for what he described as “so much public outrage.” Poeng attended the news conference in a wheelchair but did not speak.
Patterson’s case is the first during Krasner’s tenure in which federal prosecutors have filed charges after a defendant already was convicted and sentenced in the city court system.
Former federal prosecutors interviewed say they could not cite a case in which the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia filed charges after a defendant already had been prosecuted and sentenced in the city system for the same offense.
“I do not remember a time when a matter was prosecuted at the federal level after sentence was imposed at the state level,” said Linda Dale Hoffa, a Center City criminal defense attorney who focuses on white-collar crime and previously worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia, including as chief of the criminal division.
Federal prosecutors were able to charge Patterson, who is currently at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township in central Pennsylvania, after approval from the Justice Department under its “Petite Policy,” which allows a federal prosecution following a prior state prosecution on the same incident if the matter involves a “substantial federal interest” and the state prosecution was deemed “unvindicated” or inadequate.
Under the “dual-sovereignty doctrine,” the federal and state governments are deemed separate “sovereigns” and each may prosecute a person for the same act without violating the U.S. Constitution’s protection against double jeopardy if the person’s conduct violated both jurisdictions’ laws.
Waxman had initially called his office’s plea deal “wholly appropriate.” After the Inquirer reported about the deal, Krasner in a Dec. 7 motion asked Common Pleas Court Judge Rayford Means to vacate the deal and sentence. The DA’s Office blamed the prosecutor handling the case for offering the deal without supervisory approval.
In a Dec. 18 WHYY-FM Radio Times interview, Krasner said that although his office did not notify Poeng of the deal, it had “extensive contact with the victim — even in hospital, there was extensive contact.”
Poeng has said that’s not true. He has said that a DA’s victim-services coordinator visited him just once at Magee Rehab over the summer, but not when he was at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for a month and a half.
Krasner also implied in the radio interview that Means could vacate Patterson’s sentence. “We have a pending matter in which a judge has to make a decision about whether to alter the situation,” he said, calling Patterson’s sentence “insufficient." Krasner didn’t mention that Means himself at an impromptu Dec. 12 status hearing acknowledged there was no legal basis for him to reconsider a sentence that the DA’s Office had negotiated.
Means had scheduled a Feb. 11 hearing for Poeng to give a victim-impact statement, but Poeng was unable to go because of recent surgery; the hearing was postponed to April.
Not able to work, Poeng was forced to sell his store.
Tom Malone, an attorney representing Poeng, said in a statement that Poeng “remains disappointed in the lack of attention and lack of empathy the District Attorney has shown to him and his family."
Added Malone: "While the shooter was given a slap on the wrist by the District Attorney, Mr. Poeng’s life has been destroyed.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.