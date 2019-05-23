According to court filings, District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office has said it is agreeing to life in prison or may agree to life in prison or a lesser sentence for these death-row inmates:
- Kenneth Brown, who raped and murdered his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son and stuffed the body in an air shaft at an abandoned high-rise building at the Raymond Rosen housing project in North Philadelphia in 1993.
- Lavar Brown, for the December 2003 shooting death of Robert Crawford, 33, in a gas station parking lot in North Philadelphia. Evidence showed that, without provocation, Brown fired multiple shots into Crawford’s back as he walked away.
- Russell Cox, who was 18 when he raped 17-year-old Tina Brown, and with a codefendant was convicted of fatally stabbing Brown and her mother, Evelyn, in 1986 in the victims’ North Philadelphia apartment.
- Henry Daniels, guilty of the 1988 kidnapping and fatal shooting of Alexander Porter, 16. Daniels and a coconspirator drove the car around, then placed Porter’s stiff body in a wooded area in Chestnut Hill and shot him four times.
- Anthony Fletcher, a former professional boxer convicted in the 1992 shooting death of Vaughn Christopher, 26, in Southwest Philadelphia.
- Ronald Gibson, who fatally shot off-duty Police Officer Frederick Dukes and another patron, Vernae Nixon, during a botched robbery of a Southwest Philadelphia bar on Christmas Eve 1990.
- Daniel Gwynn, who started a fire in 1994 in a vacant West Philadelphia building that killed another squatter, Marsha Smith.
- Antoine Ligons, who in 1998 robbed and fatally shot pizza deliveryman Clarence Johnson, 31, in West Philadelphia.
- Tam Minh Le, convicted in the August 2014 beatings and stabbings of two brothers, Vu “Kevin” Huynh, 31, and Viet Huynh, 28, over a drug debt, and dumping their bodies into the Schuylkill and weighting them down by tying buckets of tar to their legs.
- Jerome Marshall, sentenced to die for the 1983 slayings of Myndie McKoy, 20, and Karima Saunders, 2. In November, a federal judge vacated his two death sentences; Marshall is awaiting resentencing in Common Pleas Court.
- Lenwood Mason, who fatally stabbed his girlfriend, Iona Jefferies, in front of her 3-year-old son, in her North Philadelphia home in 1994. U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone in October agreed to vacate his death sentence after an agreement between the DA’s Office and defense attorney Michael Wiseman. In a petition last year, Wiseman noted that Mason suffered from significant mental illnesses.
- Craig Murphy, sentenced for the 1981 drug-related shooting death of Raymond Gambrell.
- William Rivera, convicted in the 1995 shooting death of Tae Hun Kang, a Korean jeweler, during a robbery and carjacking in Crescentville.
- Larry Rush, a.k.a. Leroy Thomas, for the 1987 stabbing murder of his cousin Veranica Hands, 23, who was eight months pregnant, in her South Philadelphia apartment.
- Robert Wharton, for the 1984 strangulation and drowning deaths of Bradley Hart, 26, and his wife, Ferne, 31, in their East Mount Airy home.
- Roy L. Williams, who in 1988 told friends he was going to kill the first white man he saw, then fatally shot James McDonnell in a random killing on a Philadelphia street.
These former death-row inmates already have received sentencing relief:
- Joseph Kindler, guilty in the 1982 death of David Bernstein, 18, who was thrown into the Delaware River with a concrete block tied around his neck, and was found with head wounds from a baseball bat. He was resentenced to life in prison.
- Christopher Kennedy, who in January 2003 fatally shot Rite Aid manager Michael Richardson, 35, execution-style during a robbery. He was resentenced to life in prison.
- Orlando Maisonet, convicted in the 1982 murder of a witness, Jorge Figueroa. In February, a Common Pleas Court judge vacated his conviction, citing prosecutorial misconduct and ineffective counsel. This month, Maisonet agreed to a plea deal to third-degree murder and was released from prison.