Steinberg, meanwhile, in anticipation of the federal indictment, on Feb. 26 filed a request in Common Pleas Court asking Means to grant a motion by the DA’s Office to vacate the negotiated state prison sentence. The DA’s Office’s filed its Dec. 7 motion after criticism emerged of the deal. Means has yet to officially rule on the DA’s motion, though he has acknowledged that there is no legal basis for him to undo a deal that the DA’s Office itself negotiated. He has not ruled on Steinberg’s request.