Philadelphia court officials said Wednesday that it is not known when websites and computer programs will be running again since they were shut down as a precaution after a virus attacked a limited number of computers early last week.
Officials so far have not linked the Philly shutdown May 21 to cyberattacks that reportedly have hit municipal computer systems in other U.S. cities.
“The First Judicial District continues to work closely with City OIT [Office of Innovation and Technology] to ensure the safety of our systems after being alerted of potential malware,” according to a statement issued by courts spokesperson Gabe Roberts. “As a precautionary measure the FJD website, employee email accounts, and electronic filing (e-file) have been temporarily suspended.
“While there is no definitive timetable for when systems will be fully operational, IT professionals are working diligently to restore services,” the statement said, noting that all of the city’s courts remain open as scheduled.
The statement did not explain what type of malware, or malicious software, may have been found.
Roberts said it was not known whether what is affecting Philadelphia’s court computer systems might be related to what has been happening in Baltimore and other cities.
In Baltimore, the New York Times reported, a cyberattack has frozen thousands of computers and disrupted citywide services. “The Baltimore attack, on May 7, was a classic ransomware assault,” the Times wrote.
A key component of the malware used by the cyberattackers on Baltimore came from a cyber tool developed by the National Security Agency, which was stolen in 2017 and has been used by hackers around the world, the newspaper said.
“Hackers seem to have found a sweet spot in Baltimore, Allentown, Pa., San Antonio and other local, American governments, where public employees oversee tangled networks that often use out-of-date software,” the Times reported.
In Philadelphia, the court computer shutdown took effect on the afternoon of May 21 after a virus was found on a limited number of computers.
“To safeguard other systems,” the city court system and the city’s Office of Innovation and Technology “shut down certain court IT functions to fully review and clean the operating systems,” a city spokesperson said last week. “This is a necessary step to contain the virus.”
The shutdown has had a greater impact on civil cases than criminal cases. Online criminal dockets, which are on a statewide portal system, are still accessible.
But the online civil docket search is not functioning and law firms that handle civil cases have had to send employees or bike couriers to City Hall to file motions and other documents with regularity this week and last week.
Outside Room 296 in City Hall, where filings are done in civil Trial Division cases, Tevin Heilig, a mailroom clerk at a Center City law firm said late Wednesday morning that things were calmer than Tuesday afternoon.
“I was here [Tuesday],” said Heilig. “It was hectic.”
There was a “line out the door” Tuesday afternoon and “people were complaining,” he said. “Everything is slowing down as far as cases, filings, motions. It’s kind of a pain.”
Amber Iannuzzi, a paralegal at another Center City law firm, hurried out of the City Hall filing room Wednesday after trying to attach a legal document to a pretrial motion she filed Tuesday.
But “they can’t find the original” motion, she said, apparently because it was in a pile among other hand-delivered documents. “The stacks are ridiculous,” she said.
“It’s affected everything,” she said of the computer shutdown. “We have a trial beginning Monday.”
According to the First Judicial District, Trial Division civil filings are being accepted in person in Room 296 of City Hall; Municipal Court civil filings at the Widener Building, 1339 Chestnut St., 10th floor; Family Court filings at 1501 Arch St., 8th and 11th floors; and criminal filings in the Stout Center for Criminal Justice, 2nd Fl.