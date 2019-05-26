Like about four dozen others who had gathered at the intersection on the warm, sunny afternoon, Hickey and Thomas, a current and former member, respectively, of Temple University’s Temple Tappers, had come to celebrate — and to dance. Saturday marked the 30th anniversary of National Tap Dance Day, and the Philadelphia Community Tap Project had organized a party. The Philadelphia-based service organization since 2016 has been throwing an annual free street festival on various corners across the city, where anyone — from beginners to experts — are encouraged to take the stage. Saturday’s was based in fast-changing Brewerytown, after past years in Passyunk Square and City Hall.