A challenge to Armstrong’s nomination petitions on Monday ended in an agreement that she did not have the required minimum of 750 valid signatures from registered Democrats in Council’s 5th District to qualify for a ballot spot against Clarke, who is seeking a sixth term, according to attorney Charles Gibbs. That means Clarke will run unopposed in the primary, after another Democratic challenger, Omar Woddard, withdrew from the race on March 15 due to problems with his petitions.