Green said he introduced the bill last year after attending a National League of Cities conference when he noticed local legislators there were referred to as “councilmember” instead of a gender-specific term. When he returned to City Hall, he started noticing inconsistencies within Council: Some signs use gendered terms, others don’t. Plaques on the floor of City Council read “councilmember,” but some members and their staffs have business cards that read “councilman” or “councilwoman.”