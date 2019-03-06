The invitation to translate the entries on Latino artists based here and in other countries was extended to language translation students from Drexel University — and it came with some challenges. How could they retain the essence of Spanish-only expressions or address cultural gaps between the languages? How would they make sure the entries stayed objective? Raquel Salas Rivera, the poet laureate of Philadelphia for 2018-2019, helped editors frame the English-language entries so that they still retained their Spanish-language context.