Two days after New Jersey environmental officials ordered five companies to pay what will likely be hundreds of millions to address chemical contamination caused by PFAS compounds that leaked into the environment, the state’s attorney general sued some of the companies over the clean-up.
In two lawsuits filed in Superior Court, the state alleged DuPont and Chemours sent the harmful chemicals flowing into the air, water, and soil and asked the court to force the companies to pay for investigating and restoring the contaminated sites.
“They decided to put profit above the safety of New Jersey’s residents, and we won’t stand for it,” said Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, speaking at a news conference in Totowa Borough, Passaic County. “We’re holding polluters accountable for decades of misconduct.”
The same companies also discharged dangerous substances other than PFAS, including lead and mercury, at two other sites in Gloucester and Passaic Counties, two other lawsuits filed Wednesday say.
The large mix of chemicals in question are known to cause cancers and other major health problems. Contamination at the sites have caused problems for residents — and the state alleges DuPont and its spin-off company, Chemours, knew the dangers and did not act, despite talking with the state about clean-up for decades.
“The companies we’re suing today knew full well the risks involved with these harmful chemicals, but chose to foul our soil, waterways, and other precious natural resources with them anyway,” Grewal said.
New Jersey hopes to force payment from the companies for cleanup costs at all four sites as well as damages to natural resources.
DuPont had not yet received copies of the lawsuits by noon Wednesday, said Dan Turner a spokesperson for the company.
“DuPont has worked under the direct oversight of NJDEP and U.S. EPA for more than two decades on remediating soil, sediment, and groundwater both on and offsite at these locations," Turner said in an emailed statement. "Fulfilling our remediation responsibilities has been and will continue to be a priority for DuPont.”
The PFAS-related lawsuits address contamination from facilities in Pennsville and Carneys Point Townships, Salem County, and Sayreville Borough, Middlesex County. The state also sued 3M, which was the primary manufacturer of PFAS. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday, nor did Chemours.
PFAS chemicals — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — have been found in drinking water, groundwater, and soil near military bases in Bucks and Montgomery Counties and in the vicinity of military facilities and manufacturing plants in New Jersey communities. The contamination has led to costly renovations for public and private wells, drinking water safety issues, and alarm about potential health problems among residents.
For more than 50 years, DuPont released PFAS chemicals from its Salem County locations known as Chambers Works — just a few of the approximately 1,200 chemicals emitted to the environment there, the attorney general alleged. It’s now “one of the most contaminated sites in New Jersey,” the lawsuit said; DuPont was supposed to be cleaning up the site.
“However, it has recently become clear that DuPont has not been working in good faith to address the contamination,” the lawsuit alleges. “Instead, DuPont knowingly concealed the true nature of the chemicals it discharged, while simultaneously moving forward with corporate reorganization” that shifted its PFAS product lines — and liabilities — to Chemours from DuPont.
There and at its Parlin facility in Middlesex County, state officials said the company discharged “massive amounts of PFAS-containing waste into water and on-site landfills, and released PFAS into the air.” Both facilities operated for more than 100 years: Chambers Works manufacturing chemicals, and Parlin making printing plates, nonstick coatings, and electronic resins, Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe said at the news conference.
On Monday, the Department of Environmental Protection directed 3M, DuPont, DowDuPont, Chemours, and Solvay to provide detailed accounts of their use of PFAS chemicals in New Jersey within 21 days. The DEP estimated the companies would be asked to fund hundreds of millions in cleanup costs.
"It is imperative that these companies pay for the damages that they have caused and for the environmental risks they have created,” McCabe said.
In South Jersey, Dupont manufactured dynamite and chemicals at its Repauno facility in Greenwich Township, Gloucester County, disposing of hazardous waste including TCE, aniline, benzene and PCBs in unlined landfills, ditch basins and other places on site.
And at Pompton Lakes, Passaic County, where DuPont manufactured explosives, residents contended with contaminated private drinking wells and compromised air quality due to DuPont’s dumping of lead, mercury, TCE, and PCE. More than 340 homes have needed vapor-mitigation systems installed to protect residents from breathing hazardous chemicals.
DuPont and Chemours are remediating the Pompton Lakes site, but, state officials said, “contamination continues to harm the community and natural resources of the state.”