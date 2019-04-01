New Jersey published a proposal Monday for a binding drinking water standard for two PFAS chemicals, moving to establish limits that are much more restrictive than current federal guidelines and could force at least 40 public systems to clean up their water.
For residents, it is a long-awaited response to a contamination crisis that extends beyond New Jersey’s borders. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, have been found in drinking water systems near military bases and manufacturing plants nationwide.
The DEP’s proposal, released Monday morning in the state register, would create a drinking water limit of 14 parts per trillion (ppt) for PFOA and 13 ppt for PFOS, two types of the compounds. Maximum contaminant levels like those proposed Monday in New Jersey set a legally binding limit for the amount of a substance that is permitted in drinking water systems.
New Jersey contamination includes areas surrounding manufacturing facilities and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. In Pennsylvania, towns in Bucks and Montgomery Counties have drinking water supplies tainted by PFAS, which are linked to health problems including cancer.
As of December, 39 public water systems in New Jersey had detections of PFOA exceeding the proposed level, 11 of which were in “various stages of taking actions to reduce” the amount, according to the state’s proposal released Monday. For PFOS, 19 systems exceeded the proposed level, four of which are already addressing it.
The standards were recommended by the state’s Drinking Water Quality Institute in 2017. The DEP accepted them, meaning it would move forward with creating the standards -- but residents have waited for further action.
The process will still take months: The DEP will hold a public hearing next month and accept public comments until the end of May, and then must make a draft document before the new rules can be reviewed and adopted.
“We waited nine years for this day to finally happen and it is here. This is critical for protecting our drinking and groundwater,” said Jeff Tittel, Director of the New Jersey Sierra Club. “Now the DEP needs to adopt these standards as soon as possible. The sooner we do, the quicker we can start removing toxic chemicals from our drinking water and cleaning up toxic sites.”
In the last few years, dozens of public and private wells nationwide have been shut off and treated for high levels of PFAS. But the Environmental Protection Agency has not created a drinking water rule governing how much PFAS is safe and legal in public drinking water, instead making only a non-binding health advisory recommending 70 ppt.
Some experts say the EPA advisory is not protective enough of public health, and many residents in communities where drinking water has been cleaned up to that standard still worry about their health.
Several states with contamination have begun to develop their own limits, which would require the military, manufacturers, and other polluters to clean up drinking wells according to the state standards. The military currently handles cleanup in communities near bases — including in Pennsylvania and New Jersey — where drinking water is above the EPA health advisory, but the Pentagon has said it will follow any state standards created.
The EPA said in February it would begin creating a federal maximum contaminant level for PFAS, a process which will take years. Advocates and politicians are skeptical of the EPA’s plan to address the contamination, saying it is not ambitious enough.
New Jersey officials took action against companies last week for PFAS contamination, filing lawsuits over cleanup against DuPont, 3M, and Chemours, a DuPont spinoff company. DuPont and Chemours used the chemicals at facilities in the state after buying them from 3M, which was the primary manufacturer of the chemicals. The state also issued an order for those three companies as well as a fourth, Solvay, to pay for cleanup.
In September, New Jersey became the first state to create a binding standard for another type of perfluorinated compound, PFNA, setting a drinking water limit of 13 ppt. The state announced interim groundwater standards for PFOA and PFOS last month.
Pennsylvania officials have said they will launch their own process for setting maximum contaminant levels for PFOS and PFOA, and will hire a toxicologist and other personnel to review research and conduct in-house testing, Neil Shader, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Officials will host a meeting this month to update residents on their plans, which also include a statewide sampling plan.