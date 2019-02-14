The Environmental Protection Agency unveiled a plan Thursday to address PFAS chemical contamination, including steps to regulate the chemicals and set safe drinking water limits, confronting a drinking-water crisis that has affected communities nationwide for years.
The EPA will take its first formal step toward setting a limit for two types of PFAS under the Safe Drinking Water Act by the end of the year, said Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler, speaking at the EPA’s regional office in Philadelphia. Tens of thousands of Bucks and Montgomery County residents’ drinking water has been contaminated with the chemicals, which were used in firefighting foams on military bases.
“We are doing this because of the importance of this issue in so many communities around the entire country," Wheeler said Thursday morning. "The action plan commits EPA to take important steps that will improve how we research, monitor, and detect PFAS.”
Many in Congress criticized the plan, saying it would not yield results quickly enough and was deferring the aggressive action needed to address PFAS, which are also present in many household items products and have been linked to health issues.
The agency also plans to test public water systems nationwide for PFAS “to see if the problem is more widespread," Wheeler said, and will list PFOS and PFOA -- two types of PFAS -- as hazardous substances to help hold polluters accountable for cleanup costs. He did not say how long the process to set a drinking water limit may take, but it could be years.
The EPA has been under mounting pressure from the public and elected officials to act, as residents from the Philadelphia suburbs and in communities across the country worry about their health after drinking PFAS-contaminated water and demand health testing and cleanup funding.
“We owe it to the American public to be able to explain in very simple and easy-to-understand terms what are the risks that they face in their everyday lives,” said David Ross, EPA’s assistant administrator for water.
Lawmakers and activists alike said they would carefully watch whether the EPA makes good on its goals. Sen. Tom Carper (D., Del.) said the proposed plan would “kick the can even further down the road.” The Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works will hold a hearing on the EPA’s plan in the spring, said Sen. John Barrasso (R., Wyo.).
“What the EPA laid out this morning is what I have been demanding for over three years,” said Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.). “Though optimistic, I have watched this administration and the one before it be all talk and no execution. .… I intend to hold the EPA accountable for the promises they made today in righting this wrong for communities in Pennsylvania and across the nation.”
PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, were contained in firefighting foams used by the military for decades -- including at the former bases in Warminster and Willow Grove -- and were widely discovered in 2014 to have leached into drinking water and groundwater near military bases nationwide. Though in-depth health studies by the federal government are still needed, the chemicals have been connected to problems including cancer, high cholesterol, and reproductive problems.
The announcement comes after EPA administrators traveled to affected communities in 2018 and pledged they would attack the issue. Elected officials, residents and environmentalists have said the federal government should have taken major action much sooner.
It remains unclear how restrictive the EPA’s proposed maximum contaminant levels (MCL) would be; the current non-binding EPA health advisory has been criticized by scientists as too lax.
“To be honest, the agency has not set a new MCL since the [Safe Drinking Water] Act was passed in 1996, so we’re charting a little new territory. I can’t give you a definite answer as far as how long it will take,” Wheeler said. “We’re moving as quickly as we can.”
Some states, including New Jersey, have already started creating their own drinking-water standards that are much stricter than the EPA guideline. The military has pledged to clean up drinking water only in places where the water supply contains more PFOA and PFOS than the EPA guideline suggests is safe, but has said it would comply with future standards set by the EPA or by states.
Wheeler said the EPA would use states’ standards where they are lower than the EPA advisory level in working with those states. He also said he believed the agency’s current health advisory level was “a safe level for drinking water."
A stricter, enforceable drinking-water limit from the EPA could make the federal government responsible for even more areas of clean-up, while a limit at the same level or looser than the current guideline would essentially let the military, or others, off the hook for further remediation.
“If you had a child or you had a grandchild drinking water that several states said was unsafe, would you feel that your action plan is moving fast enough to protect the American people?” Joanne Stanton of the BuxMont Coalition for Safer Water, asked Wheeler, who said he believed it was.
Wheeler said the EPA was working with the Department of Defense and continuing to help communities clean up using the advisory level. He said the EPA is testing groundwater in areas where the chemicals were used.
Wheeler said the agency would also make recommendations for groundwater cleanup to prevent further spread of the chemical into drinking water and would propose requiring public drinking water systems to test for the chemicals. It will also increase monitoring of the chemicals in the environment and expand research on PFAS, including human health effects, cleanup options, and new technologies for removing PFAS from drinking water.
“Americans count on EPA every time they turn on their faucet,” Wheeler said. “Through these actions that I mentioned we are stepping up to provide the leadership the public needs and deserves.”
Politico had reported last month that the EPA would not pursue a drinking water limit for the chemicals, which drew outrage toward the EPA from environmentalists and elected officials and prompted suggestions that PFAS could be an issue in Wheeler’s confirmation to the administrator post.
In Bucks and Montgomery Counties, tens of thousands of residents were affected by tainted drinking water and drinking wells were shut down due to the contamination. Now, PFAS cannot be detected in the water in Horsham, Warrington and Warminster Townships, which made up the epicenter of the crisis, but recent blood testing revealed high levels of the chemicals in residents’ bloodstreams.
An analysis by the Inquirer found that the chemicals are present in drinking water in at least 22 other towns in the suburbs of Philadelphia; PFAS is likely to continue to spread until the groundwater and soil at the bases are completely remediated, experts say.
Stanton of the BuxMont Coalition, who grew up in Warminster, said after the announcement that she is disappointed action will not be taken immediately.
“I’m happy there’s an action plan, but I believe it’s going to be too little, too late,” she said. “We’ve been exposed [to the chemicals in our water] for a long time.”