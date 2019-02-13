The Environmental Protection Agency says it is prepared to “move forward” with a plan to address the PFAS water contamination that has tainted drinking water and groundwater in communities nationwide, including taking steps to begin the process of creating a drinking-water limit for the chemicals.
Amid public outcry and mounting pressure from elected officials , Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler will detail the plan during a news conference Thursday in Philadelphia, the EPA press office said Wednesday. Some 70,000 Philadelphia-area residents living in Bucks and Montgomery Counties were among the first in the nation to discover they had been affected by contamination for decades.
The suggestion that the EPA will create a maximum contaminant level -- a standard for how much of the chemicals are safe to drink -- for PFOA and PFOS, two types of PFAS, is contrary to a Politico report last month that the EPA would not pursue a drinking water limit for the chemicals. The report sparked outrage from environmentalists and elected officials and drew suggestions that PFAS could be an issue in Wheeler’s confirmation to the administrator post.
In recent weeks, members of Congress, including representatives from the Philadelphia region, had announced the formation of a PFAS task force, saying they would put pressure on the EPA to regulate the chemicals.
“I am pleased the Administration is finally putting together an action plan to address the PFAS issues in drinking water across our nation," said Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.) on Wednesday. “I have long pushed and petitioned them to address these issues impacting Bucks and Montgomery Counties. I look forward to seeing the results and plan on keeping a close watch on their progress."
The plan set to be unveiled by the EPA will also “continue our enforcement actions and clarify our clean up strategies, expand monitoring of PFAS in the environment, and enhance our research and scientific foundation for addressing PFAS by developing new analytical methods and tools,” according to the EPA.
“This action is long overdue, and acting EPA Administrator Wheeler must ensure that PFAS remediation is an immediate priority of the agency,” said Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R., Bucks). "I am hopeful tomorrow’s announcement will unveil an aggressive and impactful strategy to counter to this public health crisis affecting communities in Bucks and Montgomery counties and across the United States.”
Activists, residents, and state agencies have pushed for action from the EPA on the chemicals, which in 2014 were widely discovered to have leaked into water supplies near military bases nationwide. Used in firefighting foams by the military — as well as contained in many common household products — PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have been linked to health issues including cancer and reproductive problems. During the summer, the EPA conducted a “listening tour” to affected areas, including a stop in Horsham.
“After years of calling for federal action to address the water contamination and any resulting health issues they’ve caused in my community, I’m looking forward to learning more about the action plan to be released tomorrow," said State Rep. Todd Stephens (R., Montgomery). "I remain hopeful that the EPA may finally be stepping up to fulfill their obligations to our residents.”
Creating an enforceable drinking water limit can take years. The EPA has created drinking water regulations for only 90 contaminants, and last made changes to those regulations in 2013.
Currently, the EPA has only issued a nonbinding health advisory that many scientists and activists say is too lax. Some states have started the process of creating their own drinking water standards that are much stricter.
A recent analysis by the Inquirer found that the chemicals are present in drinking water in at least 22 towns in the suburbs of Philadelphia in addition to Horsham, Warrington, and Warminster Townships, where the military has taken responsibility for contamination that spread from former naval bases. There, recent blood testing revealed high levels of the chemicals in residents’ bloodstreams.
This story will be updated.