On March 11, the Ashtons asked Vice Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick for an injunction to stop changes the investors negotiated with insurance underwriter XL Specialty, which they say would cut its income and threaten “financial disaster.” Though they are no longer CEOs, they say they, not the investors, have the right to update Petplan contracts. The heavily-redacted filings also say they were close to negotiating a sale to new owners when they lost their titles last year.