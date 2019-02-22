The overall numbers may have been small but suggested a glimmer of hope: For the first time in more than two decades, Philadelphia last year saw more money flow into its workers pension fund than was paid out.
A report unveiled by the city pension board on Thursday said city employees and taxpayers contributed $865 million to the fund, while only $838 million was paid out in retiree benefit payments and fund expenses.
Overall, the plan is still woefully short, projected to have only 47 percent of the $12 billion it needs to pay current and future retirees. But that’s an improvement over what had been a bleak 45-percent funding status for years — and a positive shift in what has been a struggling pension fund.
City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, who is a member of the pension board, commended the city’s improvements but also called for further reforms and improvements.
The increase in funding was in part a result of additional contributions from city employees, negotiated in the most recent labor contracts, and a portion of the sales tax being used to help pay off the fund’s $6.1 billion unfunded liability.
The city pumped in an extra $63.1 million in fiscal year 2018, which included $24 million in sales tax revenue and $6 million in additional member contributions, according to the actuarial valuation report. Both those numbers are expected to continue increasing each year under the city’s new funding policy.
Rhyhart said during Thursday’s meeting that the investment returns on public pensions have been dropping and are expected to continue to decline. She would like the fund to move from its current 7.6 percent assumed rate of return to a 6.8 percent rate. She also suggested other recommendations, including amending the city’s investment policy and adding an extra layer to its stress testing.
Fellow board members, however, were already pushing back on her proposals, saying that everything she recommended the board was already doing, even if it wasn’t a written policy.
“Everything you have here — [it] makes sense to formalize it. I don’t want it to go to the public as if these are new ideas,” said Brian Coughlin, the fire union’s representative on the board. “The only question I have that I wouldn’t want to see is that 6.8 percent. I think that unfair and a little bit irresponsible.”
Such a shift would limit the fund’s market risk but cost the city $1.6 billion more over several years, Rhyhart said.
“I know there’s a big hit on the city’s budget,” Rhynhart said. “But I do think it’s realistic and it’s also in the best interest — which we are all working towards— for the pensioners and future pensioners.”
Rhynhart said that while she doesn’t expect the board to adjust its investment return rate to 6.8 percent in one move, she would like to see it lower than 7.55 percent. She asked that they consider her proposals at the March board meeting.
Coughlin and other board members were ready on Thursday to vote to decrease the rate to 7.55 percent, noting that since 2005 they have been slowly paring the assumed rate of return from its high of 9 percent. But they held back at Rhynhart’s request.
The fund’s investments saw a 9 percent return in 2018. But over time, the asset return rates have been well under 7 percent — for example, averaging 6.73 over the last five years.