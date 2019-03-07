How we did the analysis

The Inquirer merged pension records of the 2017 retirees with a decade worth of payroll data that broke out salary, overtime pay and total compensation. We excluded police and firefighters, who can’t include overtime in pension calculations; part-time workers; and employees of the quasi-government agencies who also get city pensions. Pension expert David McCarthy at the University of Georgia used the city’s investment discount rate and life expectancy formulas to devise an annuity factor applicable to every retiree. That factor helps identify the estimated long-term cost of overtime in each retiree’s pension.

Our analysis used pension distributions after deductions, which can include taxes and court-ordered spousal support. It also is based on calendar year payroll data; employees can opt instead to use their anniversary hiring date, which could cause overtime costs to be slightly higher than what our analysis showed.