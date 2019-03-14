Several members of Temple Sholom, the synagogue Rigler leads, reached out to him this week with a mix of confusion and outrage after reading a report from Unicorn Riot, an independent news website, that mentioned their quiet corner of Delaware County. The site on March 8 published a cache of leaked internal communications from Identity Evropa, a group that espouses the importance of “white American culture” and had created the “You will not replace us” chants featured at the tiki-torch rallies in 2017 in Charlottesville, Va.