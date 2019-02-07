In pictures he posted on Facebook of his country club wedding in Bucks County, Matthew Aimers is beaming in a tuxedo as he gazes at his new bride. But the smiling photos belie the reality of his wedding day, when he was led away from the reception in handcuffs after what police described as a drunken brawl.
But that was not the worst of it, police said. At the wedding reception, they said, the newly wed Aimers, 31, forced himself on a teenage waitress, groping her and exposing himself to her in a bathroom stall.
Aimers of Willingboro, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of indecent assault, indecent exposure, imprisonment of a minor, harassment, and related offenses.
He was also charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest after a fight with police in Northampton Township at his Nov. 24, wedding celebration. Aimers faced a preliminary hearing on Jan. 17, and is set to be arraigned in Bucks County Court in Doylestown next week.
Aimers was released Wednesday after posting 10 percent of $350,000 bail, court records show. He faces a preliminary hearing in the sex assault on Feb. 21.
His attorney, Louis Busico, said Thursday that Aimers “absolutely denies all charges.”
“He maintains his innocence, and he looks forward to clearing his name when this is all concluded,” Busico added.
During the reception, Aimers approached an underage waitress at the Northampton Valley Country Club, and “asked her to go outside and make out,” according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest. He told the girl the two of them could "do whatever you want.”
The waitress spurned his advances, she later told police, saying the encounter left her shaken.
Later, Aimers followed the waitress into the women’s bathroom and pulled her into an empty stall, the affidavit said. There, he sexually assaulted her and exposed himself, she told police.
When the girl tried to pull away, Aimers continued “to proposition her,” according to the affidavit, and at one point offered her $100. The waitress was able to break free and leave the bathroom.
Hours later, as the reception was ending, Northampton Township police were called to the country club to respond to reports of a fight.
When officers arrived, they found Aimers “pushing and punching people," according to an affidavit filed in that case. A country club employee told the officers the groom had punched him after he tried to stop him from bringing alcohol outside.
When police arrived, Aimers tried to board a shuttle bus parked near the country club, ignoring the officers’ commands to stop, the affidavit said. One of the officers boarded the bus with his Taser drawn, and ordered Aimers to leave.
Aimers continued to argue with the officer, calling him derogatory names and trying to goad him into a fight, according to the affidavit. When Aimers finally got off the bus, he was taken into custody after a short struggle with police.