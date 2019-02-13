Researchers have found that there is no link between violent video games and horrific acts of violence such as school shootings, said Patrick Markey, a professor of brain and psychological sciences at Villanova University and co-author of Moral Combat: Why the War on Violent Video Games is Wrong. Markey said his research has shown dips in violent crimes when people are playing video games. The most likely explanation for that, he said, is that video games give teenagers something to do and “keeps them off the street.”