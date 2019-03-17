In 2008, they began to lease the property that would become Tabora Farm & Orchard, cultivated the land that would bear peaches, cherries, apples, plums, and flowers, and developed events that they hoped would encourage families to visit and spend the day. All the while, they continued to run the farm store, bakery, and delicatessen the property’s previous owners had created, and in 2010 they added on a wine shop. Four years later, amid growing success, the Torrices spent $2.1 million to buy the farm in Hilltown Township.