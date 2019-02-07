Traffic remained snarled Thursday evening in the area of I-95 and Woodhaven Road in Bensalem Township as road repairs continued after an earlier tanker-truck accident and fire that left two people critically injured.
The ramp from eastbound Woodhaven to I-95 was expected to reopen sometime Thursday night, PennDot said, while more extensive repairs were needed to the off-ramp from northbound I-95 to Woodhaven. Those were expected to be completed by Friday evening, PennDot said.
The crash occurred on that northbound ramp about 10:15 a.m. Due to the crash’s location, it took firefighters more than hour to establish a water supply to battle the inferno, which spread to woods bordering the ramp.
Medics transported the tanker truck’s driver and a passenger to a hospital in critical condition, police said. No other information was immediately available.
With no hydrants nearby, firefighters brought in a water tanker and stretched hundreds of feet of hose through a parking lot at SEPTA’s nearby Cornwells Heights train station before getting water on the fire about 11:30 a.m. and quickly dampening the flames.
The ramps linking northbound I-95 and Woodhaven Road remained closed throughout the day.
The cause of the crash and fire are under investigation, including by fire marshals from the Philadelphia Fire Department.