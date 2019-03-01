In 2012, the township changed the zoning code to allow for assisted-living facilities in the commercial district, according to Matt Baumann, assistant township manager and director of planning and zoning. Since then, two communities — Daylesford Crossing and soon-to-open Brightview — have been constructed in the commercial zone, he said in an emailed statement. The township declined to comment on the preliminary plans for Solera, which would be the third such facility constructed in the commercial district.