As part of the deal, Kahn said he and Reston, Va.-based NVR Homes would be willing to pay for a new $1.75 million road a little north of the bustling Ship Road intersection that town officials say will better manage increased traffic. The developers will also foot the bill for a second path on the nearby Chester Valley Trail, Weller said, noting that he considered the builders’ offers to be the most financially responsible solution for West Whiteland.